Comments
MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – If you thought no one could love icy conditions, think again!
MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – If you thought no one could love icy conditions, think again!
Michigan’s Ice Fest is underway right now in the Upper Peninsula.
Ice formations appear every year in Munising providing great conditions for ice climbing.
Organizers say they expect about 1,100 people this year.
Many of them are veterans, who attend the event as a form of therapy.
Ice Fest continues through this weekend.
Registration costs $75.
For more information visit here.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.