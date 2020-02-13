DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Motown Museum is giving you a look at its $50 million expansion with some cool animation.
The video starts at West Grand Boulevard, then swings around to the current museum showing a glass atrium and courtyard currently under construction.
The final plan shows a 50,000 square foot complex all connected to each other.
“It’s such a thrill for us to give the world this fresh visual of what our expanded campus will look like when construction is completed,” said Motown Museum Chairwoman and CEO Robin Terry. “The dynamic format for this aerial ‘flyover’ video means you can experience the project in a way that even the most detailed plans and renderings cannot—bringing the expansion to life in a way that makes you feel like you’re there. This preview also illustrates how the museum will offer unique programming, a collaborative space for the community to gather and one-of-a-kind experiences that no other institution can match.”
When complete, it will include a theatre, recording studio and community space.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.