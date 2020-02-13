Comments
Just one day after the university brought Mel Tucker on as head coach, Strength Coach Ken Mannie announced his retirement early Thursday.
LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The shakeups continue at Michigan State University.
In a statement, he says he came to the decision over a year ago to spend more time with his family.
Mannie leaves with a 25-year career at MSU.
He says he was fortunate enough to finish with former Head Coach Mark Dantonio.
