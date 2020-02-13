Light snowfall is in store for Detroit today, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. Tuesday’s forecast shows the highest likelihood of snow at 73 percent, with an expected snowfall of 1.01 inches.
The immediate forecast also has cold temperatures in store for today. Temperatures will slip below freezing on Wednesday, reaching just 24 degrees.
Skies will be cloudy starting on Friday. Winds are forecast to reach a modest high of 16 mph on Saturday, with daily top speeds over 10 mph for the rest of the week.
This story was created automatically using Saildrone's local weather forecast data, then reviewed by an editor. We also incorporate historic weather data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).