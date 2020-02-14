



Detroit Parks & Recreation Division is planning the

for children and youth at Detroit’s recreation centers.

“Best Summer Ever”

DPRD Summer Camp offers programs that help to nurture and develop kids with unique experiences and ensure they remain active, healthy, and keep a strong academic foundation during the summer months.

“We want people to know that Detroit’s recreation centers are full of activities that support and engage families across the city,” said Keith Flournoy, Deputy Director, Detroit Parks & Recreation. “By participating in summer camp with DPRD, it provides an opportunity for kids to stay active while developing their life and social skills.”

Camp season begins Monday, June 22 and ends on Friday, August 14, 2020.

The cost is $425 for residents and $475 for non-residents. Scholarships are available for those who qualify. Camp programs will offer youth a variety of experiences including field trips to amusement parks, fun on-site activities including athletics and chances to explore the outdoors, meet new friends, discover new interests and create memories that last a lifetime. Camp activities are offered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. for youth, ages 6 – 12, at the following locations:

Adams Butzel Complex, 10500 Lyndon

Clemente Recreation Center, 2631 Bagley

Young Recreation Center, 2751 Robert Bradby

Crowell Recreation Center, 16630 Lahser

Heilmann Recreation Center, 19601Crusade

Williams Recreation Center, 8431 Rosa Parks

Kemeny Recreation Center, 2260 S. Fort St.

Lasky Recreation Center, 13200 Fenelon

Patton Recreation Center, 2301 Woodmere

Farwell Recreation Center, 2711 E. Outer Drive

Early exposure for ages 3-5 is available at Adams Butzel Complex, Clemente, Heilmann, Young, and Williams recreation centers. Adjusted pricing is available at Farwell only.

Here are five reasons why children and youth should attend summer camp:

ADVENTURE: Summer camp is all about a wide variety of fun, adventure, storytelling, and joke-filled days spent with new friends.

HEALTHY FUN: Camps offer fun, stimulating activities that engage the body and mind by encouraging active lifestyles and nutrition with healthy snacks.

PERSONAL GROWTH: While being away from the routine at home, youth have a chance to learn new skills, and develop confidence and independence by taking on new responsibilities and challenges.

NEW FRIENDSHIPS: Amidst the fun of camp games and activities. Camp offers a unique opportunity for youth to branch out and be more socially confident.

MEMORIES: Summer camp is an unforgettable experience. It’s a time of discovery and self-improvement that stays with each child throughout their lives.

Registration is now open! For more information, visit http://www.detroitmi.gov/recreation or call 313-224-1100.

