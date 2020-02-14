Comments
It’s Celebrity Superfan Takeover Friday! Today, Dr. Oz gives the ladies a special Valentine’s Day treat and teams up with actor and heartthrob Morris Chestnut! We kick off the hour by breaking down the hot topics everyone is talking about, and Dr. Oz asks Morris about playing a doctor on the television show “The Resident”.
Then, see how people react to outrageous situations in our cringe-worthy hidden-camera health stings. Morris and Dr. Oz also help couples resolve some of their biggest food fights from, should you microwave ice cream to make it thaw faster to the proper way to eat a hamburger.
Plus, Morris surprises Dr. Oz with a secret weapon to help him train for his upcoming fitness showdown with Mark Wahlberg.