LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed House Bills 5187 and 5188 and Senate Bill 455 into law Thursday. Here’s a closer look at them.
House Bill 5187 requires an amount equal to all revenue lost to the State School Aid Fund (SAF) because of an exemption for qualified data centers to be deposited into the SAF. The bill was sponsored by Representative Rebekah Warren, D-Ann Arbor.
House Bill 5188 requires a person that claimed an exemption for a qualified data center to report the purchase price of the data center equipment to the Department of Treasury, as well as other information, to determine the amount of revenue lost to the SAF. The bill was sponsored by Representative Mark Huizenga, R-Walker.
Senate Bill 455 amends the General Property Tax Act to allow certain personal properties within a renaissance zone to be exempt from certain assessments and taxes. The bill was sponsored by Senator Jim Stamas, R-Midland.
