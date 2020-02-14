METRO DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced multiple freeway closures for the weekend.
MDOT says the weather affects all work and rain, snow or cold temperatures may cause delays or cancellations.
Here’s a look at the closures below:
I-75:
Wayne – NB/SB 75 ramps to EB 94, RAMPS CLOSED, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am, due to 94 closure.
I-94:
Wayne – EB/WB 94 CLOSED, 75 to M-3/Gratiot, closed Fri 9pm-Mon 5am, incl. ALL RAMPS. (EB 94 to NB M10 closed indefinitely.)
Wayne – WB 94, US-12/Mich Ave to Schaefer, 1 LANE OPEN & CLOSED INTERMITTENTLY, Fri 9pm-Sat 5am.
Wayne – EB/WB 94 at Haggerty, CLOSED intermittently, Sat 8am-12pm.
I-96:
Wayne – EB 96 ramp to EB 94, RAMP CLOSED, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.
M-10: (Lodge)
Wayne – SB M-10 CLOSED, 8 Mile/ M-102 to McNichols, closed, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am, incl. ALL RAMPS.
Wayne – NB/SB M-10 ramps to EB I-94, RAMPS CLOSED indefinitely.
M-39: (Southfield)
Wayne – SB M-39 ramp to SB M-10, RAMP CLOSED, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.
US-12:
Wayne – EB US-12 CLOSED at Mason St (Dearborn), closed Sat 6am-4pm.
