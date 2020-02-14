Southfield (CBS 62) – With Michigan’s primary less than a month away, it was all hands on deck as the CBS 62 MICHIGAN MATTERS roundtable of Business Executive Denise Ilitch, former State Rep. John C. Stewart, and Westland Mayor William Wild appeared with Host Carol Cain to talk about the state of the presidential contest.
Wild, who has endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden, admitted the Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primary did not go well. However, Wild was still optimistic with primaries coming up in states with more diverse populations would buttress the Democratic candidate’s bid.
The roundtable also talked about President Donald Trump, and impact – if any — of the impeachment trial on the electorate.
Stewart, a Republican, lamented the state of political discourse in the country and wished for kinder times.
Also appearing on the show was Christopher Girdwood, Executive Director, Detroit Region Aerotropolis Development Corporation; Michael Healander, President & CEO, Airspace Link, and George Sutherland, Director of Economic Development and Sports Entertainment, City of Taylor, to talk about a new program to create a highway in the skies for commercial drones.
The effort – which will be formally unveiled next Wednesday – was highlighted on the show as the trio – who are all involved — discussed the reasons behind the program and talked how it would help communities.
