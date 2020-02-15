



February 10, 2020

Wondering where to find the best meat shops near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable meat shops in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

1. E & L Supermercado

Topping the list is E & L Supermercado. Located at 6000 W. Vernor Highway in Southwest Detroit, the meat shop, grocery store and Mexican spot is the highest-rated inexpensive meat shop in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 51 reviews on Yelp.

Regarding signature items, “E & L Supermercado prides itself on having a fantastic meat department, with one of the largest service meat counters anywhere,” the business notes on Yelp in the section explaining specialties. “We have the quality and cuts you’d expect at a price everyone can afford. We are famous for our 16-foot marinade counter.”

2. Bishr Poultry & Food Center

Next up is the Bishr Poultry & Food Center, situated at 12300 Conant St. With 4.5 stars out of 14 reviews on Yelp, the grocery store, meat shop and halal spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a cheap option.

“We sell halal products, live poultry and carry-out food such as fried chicken, lamb shanks, rotisserie chicken, grilled chicken and more,” the business writes on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties.

3. Ronnie’s Quality Meats

Ronnie’s Quality Meats, located at 1429 Gratiot Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the low-priced meat shop 4.5 stars out of 10 reviews.

Yelper Brian L. wrote, “Great meat, great prices, friendly people and a great selection! The kebabs are terrific and a real bargain at $3.50 each ($3 each if you buy six or more).”

