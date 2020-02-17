Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – It’s that time of the year when winter can be brutal.
Now city officials are stepping in to help the homeless who are struggling to stay warm.
The Mayor’s office has teamed up with DTE Energy and a nonprofit organization to distribute 500 convertible coats that can be used as a backpack or a sleeping bag.
It’s made by The Empowerment Plan, an organization hiring homeless to help them get back on their feet.
The Empowerment Plan has been serving Detroit’s homeless community for a total of eight years now.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.