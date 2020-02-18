Comments
MICHIGAN (PATCH) — When it comes to Michigan state government, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is the highest-ranking elected official, and her job is to represent a constituency whose views span a wide range of political values and public interests.
Because of this, her job is often subject to intense scrutiny — scrutiny that comes in the form of approval ratings.
Using approval ratings for governors across the U.S., 24/7 Wall St. this week released its most recent list of Most and Least Popular Governors in America. To identify where governors ranked on the list, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed research company Morning Consult’s Governor Approval Ratings, which are based on survey data collected during the fourth quarter of 2019.
Whitmer was ranked one of the least popular governors, according to the list, coming in no. 43 overall. As of December 2019, Whitmer’s approval rating was 42 percent.
At its highest, Whitmer’s disapproval rating was 39 percent.
