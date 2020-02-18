MICHIGAN (PATCH) — When it comes to college, many potential students choose a school where they can get the most for their money.
Princeton Review this month released its 2020 list of best value colleges, which includes three colleges from Michigan and a total of 200 colleges — 137 private and 63 public — across the country. The schools on the list reflect 7 percent of colleges across the country and offer the best return on investment for students, according to the research.
Princeton Review chose schools based on a 2018-19 survey of administrators at 656 colleges. Survey topics covered academics, cost, financial aid, career services, graduation rates, student debt, and alumni support.
The Princeton Review also factored in data from its surveys of students attending the colleges as well as PayScale.com surveys of school alumni about their starting and mid-career salaries and job satisfaction.
The following Michigan schools made this year’s list. Schools were not ranked hierarchically.
- Kalamazoo College
- Michigan Technological University
- University Of Michigan-Ann Arbor
