REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The Redford Township Police are warning residents of several burglaries within the Township.
Police said Tuesday recently the burglaries have occurred early in the morning just north and south of 5 Mile Road in the last two days.
While residents are at work, suspects have been entering the homes primarily at the rear of the house and have broken windows in a few cases.
“When we hear glass breaking, we often wait to see if we hear more breaking glass before trusting our gut and calling police,” the department said.
Police are reminding residents, once the glass has been broken suspects are already in the home and will not have to break more.
“Neighbors are encouraged to pay attention to vehicles that are pulling into your neighbors driveways or to people walking around and to the rear of houses,” the department said.
