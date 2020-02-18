Today, Dr. Oz and Hearst Chief National Consumer Correspondent Jeff Rossen investigate unbelievable shopping mall scams! We take a closer look at a new scam called “Juice Jacking” that allows hackers to turn a seemingly-convenient charging station into a vehicle to access your phone and extract confidential information as soon as you plug-in. We also speak to a world-renowned hacker to show you how easy it is for someone to steal your bank account info, credit card numbers, and even family photos.
Then, in an exclusive interview, “Saved By The Bell” star Lark Voorhies opens up to Dr. Oz about her mental health struggles and her reaction to being left out of the popular 90’s sitcom reboot.
Plus, the Dish crew gives you 99 ways to use a rotisserie chicken that will change your life!