DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance to identify a suspect wanted in connection to larceny that occurred on the city’s westside.
Police say it happened October 29, 2019 at approximately 3:00 p.m.
The suspect is caught on the Ring Doorbell Camera walking up to the residence located in the 18000 block of Oak Drive taking a package off the porch, then fled on foot.
Police say the suspect is described as a black male, wearing a red shirt with the word ”Chicago” on the back and beige khaki pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1240, or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
