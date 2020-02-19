Farmington Hills, Mich. (CBS DETROIT)– The Farmington Area Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) will host basic CERT training courses to help provide education about disaster preparedness and hazards that could impact the local area.
The courses will take place every Thursday from 6:30 to 9 p.m. starting February 27 and continuing until April 16. Training sessions are free and will be held at Farmington Hills Fire Station #5 located at 31455 Eleven Mile Road on the City Hall Campus.
CERT volunteers are helpful to the community because they help citizens in times of disaster when first responders are not available immediately.
Here is a list of the different skills a participant will be able to learn during the training courses:
- Disaster Preparedness: Appropriate actions before, during, and after a disaster.
- CERT Organization: CERT structure, policies, procedures, and the Incident Command System.
- Disaster Medical Operations Part 1: Simple techniques to treat airway obstruction, bleeding, and shock.
- Disaster Medical Operations Part 2: Medical assessments, establishing a treatment area, and performing basic first aid.
- Disaster Fire Suppression: Safe use of fire extinguishers, hazardous materials awareness, and fire suppression strategies.
- Light Search and Rescue Operations: Strategies, search techniques, rescuer safety, and awareness of electric, natural gas, and chemical hazards.
- Disaster Psychology: Symptoms experienced by disaster victims and responders.
- CERT and Terrorism: How to recognize signs, prepare, and respond following a terrorist incident.
Those who complete every training course and CPR training will be invited to be apart of the Farmington area CERT Program. For more information on the training programs or to register for them contact Tim Tutak at 248-417-0930 or tutakt@live.com
