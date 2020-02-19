DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Cell phone video taken by Harvey Trimble during his stop at King Cole Foods on Detroit’s west side shows an altercation escalating when Trimble and a group of concerned customers confronted staff about the quality of their meat.

“As I walked through the store walking towards the meat counter I noticed that there were a lot of spoiled meat on the counters. It had manager’s special on it but it was all slimy, it was green and it just wasn’t one package it was several,” said Trimble.

Trimble took his complaint to state food regulators, Igniting an investigation with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Inspectors found misbranding violations and food not fit for sale.

According to the report, packaged ham, corned beef and hamburger patties had conflicting sell-by dates. Regulators also cited discolored potatoes, rotting oranges and spoiled ground turkey.

“Sell us the same meat that your momma eat, the same meat your wife eat, the same meat your children eat and the same meat you eat. Anything less is unacceptable,” said Community Activist Malik Shabazz.

Customers in the community say they continue to shop at King Cole despite rumors of bad food because the prices are low and it’s the only market nearby.

“Where else am I gonna go? You saw me walk up. I can’t walk to the grocery store and then walk back with all my groceries. By us being poor people it’s a matter of convenience. They know a lot of us don’t have transportation to get out somewhere else,” said one customer.

“It’s a need for the store in the community we just simply want them to clean their act up,” said Anthony Scales.

Managers at King Cole Foods denied CW50’s request to talk on camera but they told Cryss Walker the claims were exaggerated and they’ve been serving this community for years without any complaints. They also said their establishment is not perfect and they’re working to get in compliance with the findings of Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development’s investigation.

