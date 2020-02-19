



It’s finally the weekend! Here is a roundup of some of the best local events that we found so you can make the most out of your weekend. From food to art, there is something for everyone on this list.

Friday

Friday Night Live! Monica Blaire

From the event description:

Eclectic is the best way to describe Detroit singer/songwriter, Monica Blaire. Classical training in the arts helped develop her skills as a writer and choreographer, but hip-hop music became her passion, and these influences collided to make her a truly unique talent. Working with Motown greats such as Marcus Belgrave, Sylvia Moy, and Ortheia Barnes, Blaire has also collaborated with modern-day icons Carl Craig, PAJAM, The J Moss Project, and Vanessa Williams. Firmly rooted in the sound of early soul music and inspired by an unconventional sense of rhythm and melodies, Monica Blaire is more than an artist. She is an experience.

When: Friday, February 21, 7 p.m.

Where: Detroit Institute of Arts, in the Detroit Film Theatre

Admission: The event is free with admission to the museum, which is free for residents of Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties.

Winter Beer and Wine Fest 2020

From the event description:

TICKET OPTIONS: VIP SESSION: $65

Expedited VIP Entry 7:00 PM -11:00 PM

15 Drink Sample Tickets

Commemorative Glass

Keepsake photo

Live Entertainment & Games GENERAL SESSION: $45

Entry into event 8:00 PM -11:00 PM

10 Drink Sample Tickets

Commemorative Glass

Keepsake photo

Live Entertainment & Games

Additional sampling tickets available for purchase. 5 samples for $5 (Each sample ticket is a 3oz Beer or 1oz Wine pour)

When: Friday, February 21, 7-11 p.m.

Where: Eastern Market Shed 3

Admission: $45-$65

All Arts Showcase

From the event description:

Come out February 21st, 2020 to the Masonic Temple- Detroit (500 Temple St. Detroit, MI. 48201) to see Detroit’s hottest and most creative Artists and Performers. We’ve got award-winning podcasts in the building, coming to share with you their talents. That’s right, so grab a free drink or two & sit back, or dance away on the dance floor as these talents share theirs with you. Get your tickets online here starting at $15 a ticket (includes drink ticket & access to appetizer table) or for $30 at the door! Don’t forget your wallet when you come because we’ve got painters, photography, graphic tees & more artwork in the lobby being sold by Michigan artists!

When: Friday, February 21, 7 p.m.

Where: Masonic Temple

Admission: $15 ($30 at the door)

Saturday

Detroit Writing Room Cupcake Tasting

From the event description:

The Detroit Writing Room is hosting a Cupcake Tasting on Saturday, February 22, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The public and a panel of food writers will get to judge their favorite cupcakes from local shops and bakeries. Each shop will provide either mini cupcakes or cupcake halves for guests to taste. The judges include:

Model D managing editor and SEEN food writer Dorothy Hernandez

Eater Detroit editor Brenna Houck

Shanley Pearl of @hungryindetroit

Detroit Writing Room founder Stephanie Steinberg

After sampling cupcakes, the judges will vote for their favorite. The public can also vote, and there will be a Cupcake Lover’s Choice Award. Participating bakeries include:

Betty’s Bakes, BT’s Bakery, Dreamy Decadence, Good Cakes and Bakes, Just Baked, Sugar Dreams Cupcakery, Vegan Bakehouse, Yell Sweets. The Radical Coffee Project, a nonprofit coffee shop based in Metro Detroit that supports farmers in Guatemala with microloans, will also be on-site to offer complimentary coffee.

When: Saturday, February 22, 1-4p.m.

Where: The Detroit Writing Room

Admission: $15

Scented Cocktails with Detroit Cocktail Camp

From the event description:

Your sense of smell is extremely important to enjoying the full flavor of a cocktail. Castalia pairs craft cocktails with fragrances for multi-sensory cocktails and will be teaching a select group a few tricks of their trade. It’s a different experience than other Metro Detroit bars. Chief cocktail scientist, Kevin Peterson, will be teaching how to pair fragrance and flavor to give depth to cocktails you create in your home bar. Important Information. You must be 21 years old, with Valid ID, to participate.

This session is limited to 14 people.

This session will take place from 2:30pm to 4:30pm, unless otherwise specified.

Each session will teach up to four drinks & a thank you gift.

This is a paperless event, not including napkins. You do not need to print your ticket.

Guests will receive digital recipe cards in an email after the event.

Camp session tickets are refundable up to 30 days prior to the event. Tickets are non-refundable within 30 days of class. Food may be available for purchase at the discretion of the venue.

When: Saturday, February 22, 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Where: Castalia Cocktails/Sfumato Fragrances

Admission: $49

Shop Detroit: Black-Owned Business Walking Tour

From the event description:

On this walking tour, discover some of the most exciting businesses in Detroit’s Midtown neighborhood, as we stop into just a few incredible black-owned businesses and boutiques the city has to offer. The tour group will hear from business owners as they share their stories of entrepreneurship and what it’s like being a part of Detroit’s thriving small business scene (and, of course, there will be time to shop!) Celebrate Black History Month, support black-owned businesses and experience the city in a whole new way, with fellow Detroit-lovers and a tour guide to lead the way and provide context in between stops: Tour stops include: Source Booksellers

Flo Boutique

Artloft Midtown

N’Namdi Center for Contemporary Art

Paralee Boyd We will stop frequently, but please bring comfortable shoes for walking.

When: Saturday, February 22, 11-1 p.m.

Where: Tour begins at Source Booksellers

Admission: $10

Sunday

Intro to Jewelry Metalsmithing

From the event description:

Learn the basic skills required to make your own jewelry. Learn basic metal sawing, soldering, how to use the torch, techniques for cutting and texturing metal. Students will be introduced to the beginning basics for metalsmithing: soldering, torch and heat control. All class materials are included. Be sure to wear fire retardant clothing and closed-toe shoes. Natural fibers are much safer than synthetics. Also, please bring a pair of safety glasses.

When: Sunday, February 23, 1-4 p.m.

Where: i3 Detroit

Admission: $30

Yoga + Brews

From the event description:

Grab your mat and start your Sunday funday off right with a one-hour yoga class by Detroit Yoga Lab followed by an EMBC brew! All levels welcome. Tickets are $20 and include the class + one beer, soda, or cold brew coffee to follow. Be sure to bring your yoga mat and arrive a few minutes early to claim your spot!

When: Sunday, February 23, 10-11 a.m.

Where: Eastern Market Brewing Co.

Admission: $20

Puppet Performance: Jeghetto’s Workshop

From the event description:

Enter the Workshop of Jeghetto and watch him get lost in his imagination as he creates unique puppets out of recycled materials. This production gives you a glimpse into this puppeteer’s process with visual projections, spoken word and hip-hop beats.

When: Sunday, February 23, 2-3 p.m.

Where: Detroit Institute of Arts (in the Rivera Court on the second floor)

Admission: The event is free with admission to the museum, which is free for residents of Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties.

