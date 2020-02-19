Detroit, Mich. (CBS Detroit)– Registration for the 29th Annual Komen Detroit Race for the Cure is now open. This is a highly anticipated event as it gives participants the chance to celebrate and remember those in their lives who have fought breast cancer.
The Race will be on Saturday, May 2, at Comerica Park in downtown Detroit and will take place from 7 a.m. to noon.
“For 29 years, The Komen Detroit Race for the Cure has been one of the most anticipated events of the year. Thousands of participants gather to honor, celebrate, rejoice and remember friends, family and loved ones who have valiantly battled breast cancer and to help raise needed funds for research, community programs and support for the thousands of individuals that are diagnosed each year. We look forward to welcoming our past and returning race and walk participants, and to welcoming new community participants to the race,” said Jaye Sciullo, executive director for Susan G. Komen Greater Detroit.
Here are some more details on registration information for The Race:
General Registration: February 15, 2020 – April 27, 2020
- Adult (18+) $40
- Survivor $30
- Youth (3-17) $30
- Child (0-3) Free
- Virtual $25
Any participant who wishes to sign up for the Race is encouraged to sign up using this link.
To learn more about the 29th Annual Komen Detroit Race for the Cure, visit the official website.
