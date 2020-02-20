Today, Dr. Oz goes behind the shocking headlines of the alleged college sex cult started by 60-year-old Lawrence Ray. Reports claim that after being released from prison in 2010, Ray moved into his daughter’s dormitory at Sarah Lawrence College and began preying on his daughter’s roommates, sex trafficking students at her school, and extorting money from them.
In an exclusive interview, Lee Chen, the man who shared an apartment with Ray, opens up about the violence, sexual manipulation, and psychological terror he says he witnessed over the years. Dr. Oz also speaks to former NY Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik about his past relationship with Ray, who served as the best man at his wedding.
Plus, we investigate if a paramedic slowly poisoned his wife with eye drops so he could live a secret double life and collect on her life insurance policy.