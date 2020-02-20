DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department completed a third week of targeted enforcement with the goal of decreasing violent crimes associated with the black market sale and purchase of marijuana and other illegal narcotics.
The effort was launched Jan. 27 in response to a spike in violent crime.
Here are the preliminary results from the third week of the initiative:
- 78 Felony arrests (VCSA, CCWs, AWIM, Probation Violation, Felonious Assault, Felony Warrants, Flee/Elude violations)
- 36 Misdemeanor arrests (VCCSA- Marijuana, Retail Fraud, Warrants)
- 21 guns seized (16 handguns, 5 long guns)
- 918 citations/ordinances issued
- 68 vehicles impounded
- 2 vehicles recovered (stolen)
- Narcotics confiscated, including 54.5 grams of suspected cocaine, 307 suspected pills, and 151.5 grams of suspected Marijuana and 18 grams of suspected heroin.
“Our goal is to keep our communities safe, and this effort is to focus on the buyers and sellers who are illegally carrying guns,” said Chief James Craig. “I am thankful for the good work my officers are doing to rid our streets of illegal weapons associated with the sale of illegal narcotics so law-abiding residents can go about their lives free from fear .”
