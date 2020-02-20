Filed Under:Courtney Hawkins, Michigan State Football, Wide Receivers coach

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State has hired Courtney Hawkins as wide receivers coach.

Spartans coach Mel Tucker announced the addition to his new staff on Wednesday.

 

9 Nov 1998: Wide receiver Courtney Hawkins #88 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action during the game against the Green Bay Packers at the Three Rivers Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Steelers defeated the Packers 27-20. Mandatory Credit: Rick Stewart /Allsport

 

Hawkins was the head coach and athletic director at Flint Beecher High School in Michigan, where he played receiver before going on to star at the position at Michigan State. Hawkins was a two-time All-Big Ten player for the late George Perles from 1988 to 1991 for the Spartans. He played in nine NFL seasons for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

 

Tucker  was hired away from Colorado last week by Michigan State, which more than doubled his total compensation with a six-year, $33 million contract. He retained assistants Mike Tressel and Ron Burton from coach Mark Dantonio’s staff.

 

EAST LANSING, MI – FEBRUARY 15: Head coach Mel Tucker of the Michigan State Spartans address the crowd during halftime of a college basketball game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Maryland Terrapins at the Breslin Center on February 15, 2020 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

 

Tucker brought one of his assistants with the Buffaloes with him on Monday, hiring Chris Kapilovic to be his offensive line coach and running game coordinator. Kapilovic had the same roles at Colorado under Tucker last year in his only season at the school.

 

