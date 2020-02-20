Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – An important traffic update for those of you commuting to Canada.
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – An important traffic update for those of you commuting to Canada.
The Detroit-Windsor tunnel is closed starting Thursday night at 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Friday morning.
During that time, workers will continue on a $22 million renovation project.
More closures are scheduled for next Thursday.
For more information visit here.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.