SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Shelby Township Police Department says three hidden cameras were found inside a tanning salon.
It happened at the Chili Peppers Salon located at 55172 Van Dyke.
Police say the cameras were discovered mounted in the walls in several tanning rooms.
“All remaining rooms were checked with no additional cameras being found in either of the vertical tanning rooms or spray booths,” police said.
Chili Peppers management says all of the remaining 13 salon locations have been checked and no other cameras were found.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shelby Township Police Department at 586-731-2121.
***UPDATED PRESS RELEASE*** TANNING SALON INVESTIGATION***
Please call 586-731-2121 ext. 3 and ask for Detective Bureau if you have information that might be helpful in this case. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/Tv2podgoLw
— Shelby Twp PD (@ShelbyTwp911) February 18, 2020
