CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for the driver involved in a Chesterfield Township hit-and-run.
It happened Monday afternoon at 5:49 p.m. on Briarcliff Drive.
Police say a resident’s surveillance camera caught the vehicle responsible in the incident.
There is no report if there were any injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dawidowicz at 586-949-4265.
