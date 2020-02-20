Filed Under:Chesterfield Township, driver, hit and run, Police

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for the driver involved in a Chesterfield Township hit-and-run.

It happened Monday afternoon at 5:49 p.m. on Briarcliff Drive.

Police say a resident’s surveillance camera caught the vehicle responsible in the incident.

There is no report if there were any injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dawidowicz at 586-949-4265.

