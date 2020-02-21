Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Detroit businessman and billionaire Dan Gilbert appeared on stage Friday for the first time in nine months.
He was accepting a lifetime achievement award from Crain’s Detroit Business.
The 58-year-old suffered a stroke last spring and took a break from the public eye.
Today, Gilbert was honored for his contributions to the city’s development.
In his speech, he expressed his gratitude for his family and team.
Gilbert’s newest venture is an Innovation Center for the University of Michigan.
It’s located on the side of the old Wayne County jail project.
