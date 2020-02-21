FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS Detroit) – The City of Farmington Hills Special Services Department is presenting a Family Fit Day on Sunday, February 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Costick Center to provide families with a FREE day of fitness and fun.
At this event, families will be given the opportunity to learn about healthy eating habits, watch fitness demonstrations, and race family members in an obstacle course.
The Ideal Bite Community Kitchen will be selling snacks, which will include vegan and gluten-free options.
Here is a list of other vendors you can expect to see:
• Cloud 9 Entertainment
• P2 Soccer
• Sports Around Town
• Miss Denise – Youth Dance
• Farmington Martial arts
• National Flag Football
• YMCA
• Farmington Hills Nature Center
• Motor City Cheer
• Busch’s Fresh Food Market
• The Practice Zone
• Beaumont – Farmington Hills
• Personal Trainer Kienan
• Fitness Motivators
Pre-registration is not required, just show up to enjoy a fun fitness filled day with the entire family. The Costick Center is located at 28600 Eleven Mile Road. For more information call 248-473-1800.
