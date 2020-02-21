Filed Under:Damon " Snacks" Harrison, Detroit Lions, nfl

The Detroit Lions Have Released Damon “Snacks” Harrison, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The move will free up about $6 million in cap space.

Harrison brought up the idea of retirement shortly after the season finale against the Green Bay Packers in Detroit.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 22: Damon Harrison #98 of the Detroit Lions reacts after sacking Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles (not pictured) in the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on September 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Lions defeated the Eagles 27-24.

“Wasn’t able to ever get back to the form I’m used to, and I got too much pride, man,” he said in the locker room while trying to hold back tears. “I’ve been doing this too long. So, if I can’t be the player I’m used to being, my teammates deserve better, my family deserves better, the (Ford) family deserves better. I never cheated the game a day in my life.”

The Lions are expected to have about $50 million in cap space this offseason, in addition to the third-overall pick in the draft.

