The Detroit Lions Have Released Damon “Snacks” Harrison, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 21, 2020
The move will free up about $6 million in cap space.
Harrison brought up the idea of retirement shortly after the season finale against the Green Bay Packers in Detroit.
“Wasn’t able to ever get back to the form I’m used to, and I got too much pride, man,” he said in the locker room while trying to hold back tears. “I’ve been doing this too long. So, if I can’t be the player I’m used to being, my teammates deserve better, my family deserves better, the (Ford) family deserves better. I never cheated the game a day in my life.”
The Lions are expected to have about $50 million in cap space this offseason, in addition to the third-overall pick in the draft.
