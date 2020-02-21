(CBS DETROIT) – Residents in Michigan have been paying among the highest auto insurance rates in the nation but that that will hopefully change as the state’s auto insurance law has been revamped. What will it mean for drivers?
Anita G. Fox, Director of the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services, and Dan Schrock, Jr., Senior Vice President, Field Sales and Life Insurance Operations of AAA, The Auto Club Group, appear on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain this Sunday to talk about the law and changes for drivers.
The law takes effect July 1 and will roll out as people’s auto insurance policy expires or they sign up for new ones.
Fox mentioned the state’s hotline and website to help consumers learn about the new law. That number is 833-275-3437 and website www.michigan.gov/autoinsurance.
Fox and her team are also fanning out across the state and available to speak to organizations about those changes as well.
Then Oakland University President Dr. Ora Hirsch Pescovitz appears with Cain to talk about a new campaign they have launched to help increase funding for the state’s 15 public universities and to more evenly divide per student resources from the state between then. OU is at the bottom of per-student funding.
Pescovitz also talked about the importance of a college degree and how it translates to jobs and economic development for the region and its employers.
