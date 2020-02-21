FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS Detroit) – The Farmington Hills Police Department received a complaint on Monday, February 17, alleging that a Farmington Hills police officer had engaged in unlawful off-duty conduct.
The Farmington Hills Police Department examined the complaint, determined that the situation occurred in the city of Warren, and notified the Warren Police Department of the information they received.
On Wednesday, February 19, Warren investigators notified the Farmington Hills Police Department that an arrest warrant was authorized.
The Warren Police Department arraigned the officer on the authorized charges on Thursday, February 20. The officer was placed on unpaid leave until further investigation occurs.
