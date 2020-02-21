TROY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A McDonald’s employee called 911 Saturday, stating drivers in two separate cars were asleep at the wheel.
Police arrived at the McDonald’s right before 3 a.m. The department released dash cam footage where police stated, “after extensive efforts, officers were able to wake the drivers” who did not know each other.
Both drivers admitted to police they had a couple of drinks.
The first driver’s blood alcohol level was .16 and the second driver’s blood alcohol level was 13. For drivers, the legal limit in Michigan is .08.
Both drivers were arrested for operating while intoxicated.
Hello, 911 ☎️ There’s two cars in the drive thru line and both drivers are asleep at the wheel… Here’s a look at what happened next👇 #DriveSober #MidnightShiftToTheRecue pic.twitter.com/Zf09lloKNQ
— Troy Police Dept. (@TroyMI_Police) February 21, 2020
