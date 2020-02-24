Corey Feldman was one of the first to sound the alarm about pedophilia in Hollywood by exposing the alleged abusers he claims targeted him as a child. Today, in an exclusive interview, Corey continues to speak out about the industry cover-up that he says has silenced him for years, and is ready to reveal who he claims to have abused his best friend, the late Corey Haim.
He opens up to Dr. Oz about the huge undertaking and challenges he faced to make the film he is about to release, “(My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys”. Dr. Oz also shows exclusive clips of Corey’s film and asks the former child star if he is prepared for the repercussions releasing this movie may bring.
Plus, “Dance Moms” Abby Lee Miller has had her share of troubles including a stint in prison, multiple surgeries, and a battle with cancer. She is here to finally face her health head on and decide if she can make the changes that could save her life.