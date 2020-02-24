



Happy Monday! Here is a list of events happening this week, excluding the weekend. We picked an event (or two) for each day of the week. Check out the list and see if there is something that interests you.

Monday

Man or Astro-Man? at El Club

From the event description:

Performers:

Man or Astro Man?

Wray

The Amino Acids All ages

When: Monday, February 24, 8:00 p.m., doors open at 7:00 p.m.

Where: El Club

Admission: $23

Family Storytime: Exciting Stories, Songs & Fun Crafts

From the event description:

Reading to your preschooler is an important pre-literacy skill! Ms. Mary Jo will share exciting stories and songs with tips to parents to help teach those important pre-literacy skills. Target Audience: Ages 3-8 and their families.

When: Monday, February 24, 4:00-5:00 p.m.

Where: Franklin Branch of the Detroit Public Library

Admission: Free

Tuesday

DBusiness Breakfast Series – 2020 NAIAS: An Insider’s Discussion

From the event description:

Please join DBusiness for an exciting insider’s discussion of the 2020 North American International Auto Show, to be held for the first time in June (June 7-20). Learn about the new indoor-outdoor urban layout, new events, new venues, and new sponsorship opportunities. Featured Speakers

Rod Alberts – Executive Director, Detroit Auto Dealers Association

Bob Shuman – President, Shuman Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Eric Larson – CEO, Downtown Detroit Partnership

Tanya R. Hill – Partner, Paradies Lagardere Schedule

7:30 – 8:30 AM Registration and strolling breakfast

8:30 – 9:30 AM Panel discussion Please note, strolling breakfast will be available until 8:30 AM. Food and drink are prohibited in the auditorium.

When: Tuesday, February 25, 7:30-9:30 a.m.

Where: Wayne State University Mike Ilitch School of Business

Admission: $65

Startup Detroit Happy Hour

From the event description:

This event is to bring together our community of technologists, entrepreneurs, and startups. Come join the fun, bring someone new and connect with others. First 100 people get a drink on us! This month join us at Fort Street Galley! Put on with love from Bedrock Detroit, Detroit Venture Partners and re:purpose.

When: Tuesday, February 25, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Fort Street Gallery

Admission: Free

Wednesday

Fellpeller Studios Showcase

From the event description:

A one night only event showcasing four films from Michigan’s newest indie film collective, Fellpeller Studios; Road Runner (dir. Jason Allen), HARA-KIRI (dir. Matt Szakal), The Marauder (dir. Jordan Currie) and Yellow Bellied Rat (dir. Shane Hillier).

When: Wednesday, February 26, 7:00-9:30 p.m.

Where: Landmark’s Main Art Theatre

Admission: $10

Hamtramck Music Fest 2020

From the event description:

The largest local music festival of its kind, the Hamtramck Music Fest (HMF), returns for its seventh year to the metropolitan Detroit area as the city of Hamtramck will be buzzing with music and entertainment the entire weekend. Help celebrate Detroit’s rich musical heritage by witnessing over 189 diverse Michigan-based musical acts in 23 of Hamtramck’s unique venues, cafes, and bars. In line with The Hamtramck Music Fest’s mission to, “…celebrate and enrich our community in Hamtramck and the surrounding Metropolitan Detroit area…” proceeds from the festival will be used to purchase musical equipment and art supplies for the Hamtramck Public Schools’ Music and Art programs. – In years past, the HMF has donated instruments for the marching band, and installed a new state-of-the-art mixing board and stage microphones for the High School auditorium. Fundraisers from previous years totaled over $25,000 in donated goods to the local elementary, junior high, and high schools. A $15 wristband will get patrons in to all festival activities. — Wristbands are available for purchase on our official website (Electronic Funds Only), as well as these fine retail locations during normal business hours (Cash Only) : Dearborn Music, Detroit Record Club, Detroit Threads, Dr. Disc (Windsor), Cafe 1923, Encore Records, Flipside Records, Found Sound, Hello Records, Melodies & Memories, Nosh Pit, Paramita Sound, Peoples Records, Rat Queen Vintage, Record Graveyard, Rock City Music, Smalls, Solo Records, Stormy Records, Street Corner Music, Third Wave Music, UHF Records, Underground Vinyl, Weirdsville Records.

When: February 27, 28, and 29

Where: Multiple venues throughout Hamtramck (visit this website to see a list of bands and what venues they will be playing at).

Admission: $15

