(CBS DETROIT) – Every year IHOP holds National Pancake Day, where free pancakes are given out in exchange for donations to local charities.
This year National Pancake Day will take place on February 25, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (or later depending on the location) IHOP will be giving out a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes.
Guests of the event will also have the opportunity to win instant prizes and be entered to win the grand prize of pancakes for life.
Donations from the event will be going to IHOP’s national charity Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, as well as other local charities including Shriner’s Hospitals for Children and the Leukemia and Lymphoma society.
IHOP hopes to raise $4 million for these charities this year. Since the beginnings of National Pancake Day, IHOP has raised more than $30 million for charity partners.
For more information on how to donate and the different prizes that will be available, visit https://www.ihop.com/en/national-pancake-day.
