OAK PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department says a man wanted in connection to six murders in the Metro Detroit area was located after a short pursuit, shot himself in the head and is listed in critical condition.
Police say a clerk at a book store noticed Brown from media reports and called police Monday.
Police Chief James Craig said Brown left the location and made his way to Oak Park. With the help of the Oak Park Police Department and K9s searching the area, police saw Brown.
Brown then hopped a fence in a residential area and firing one shot to his head.
He’s been treated at a local hospital according to Craig.
BACKGROUND: A citywide manhunt happened over the weekend to locate Kenyel Brown, who had been wanted since January after being charged with Kimberly Green and Dorian Patterson’s murders. Police received a tip Brown may have been hiding out in an apartment building near the city’s border.
Since January, four other homicides have been tied to Brown in the Metro Detroit area.
Brown was a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a graphic designer on Feb. 20 on East 8 Mile near Gratiot Avenue, a fatal shooting of a 36-year-old man on Feb. 22 on Minnesota near John R. in Detroit, the fatal shooting of a man in Highland Park on Feb. 18 and another homicide in River Rouge in December.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.