DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a female suspect wanted in connection with larceny.
This happened Wednesday, February 12, in the 3400 block of Riopelle Street, on the city’s east side.
The suspect went into a local restaurant and picked up a large catering order.
Two restaurant workers helped her load the consumable goods into her car. After the car was loaded the suspect drove off in a red Grand Prix without paying.
The day before this happened the suspect had placed the catering order over the phone and left a phone number saying that she would call back with a credit card number to pay.
When the restaurant tried to contact the suspect, they could not reach her.
The suspect is described as a black female, age mid 30’s to 40’s, wearing a yellow wool cap, a yellow hooded waist-length coat, a multi-colored dress, and tan boots. Driving a red 2004 four-door Pontiac Grand Prix bearing a white Michigan License plate with the number EEB3845.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 7th precinct at 313-596-5740 pr CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
