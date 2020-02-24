MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Police say three people were stabbed at a bar near Central Michigan University.
It happened around midnight Sunday at Wayside Central Bar located at 2000 S. Mission Street.
A tweet from CMU at 2:30 a.m. Sunday stated a suspect had been arrested.
Wayside Central released a statement stating after the incident they initially stayed open so police could create a perimeter and avoid creating any more panic.
Doors were shut before 1:30 a.m.
This is an ongoing investigation.
There was an isolated off-campus incident tonight at Wayside Central. Three victims have been reported with unspecified injuries.
A suspect has been identified detained. There is no longer an ongoing threat to the public. The community is safe.
