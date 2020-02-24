Filed Under:Central Michigan University, injuries, Mt. Pleasant, stabbing

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Police say three people were stabbed at a bar near Central Michigan University.

It happened around midnight Sunday at Wayside Central Bar located at 2000 S. Mission Street.

A tweet from CMU at 2:30 a.m. Sunday stated a suspect had been arrested.

Wayside Central released a statement stating after the incident they initially stayed open so police could create a perimeter and avoid creating any more panic.

Doors were shut before 1:30 a.m.

This is an ongoing investigation.

