Free Family Fit Day at the Costick CenterThe City of Farmington Hills Special Services Department is presenting the Family Fit Day on Sunday, February 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Costick Center to provide families with a FREE day of fitness and fun.

Events Happening In Detroit This WeekendHere is a roundup of some of the best local events that we found so you can make the most out of your weekend. From food to art, there is something for everyone on this list.

Local Events Happening This WeekWe have put together a list of local events for you. These events are happening Wednesday and Thursday this week.

Detroit's 3 Favorite Meat Shops (That Won't Break the Bank)Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable meat shops in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

Here Are The Best 2020 Presidents Day SalesThere are plenty of online sales with great deals that you can take advantage of. Here are some of the best deals that we found.

The 4 Best Bakeries in DetroitHoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bakeries in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.