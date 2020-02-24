DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance to locate a suspect wanted in connection to an unarmed robbery.
It happened at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18 on the city’s east side.
Police say the suspect entered the Family Dollar Store located in the 14600 block of Mack Avenue and went to the laundry aisle and stole laundry detergent pods.
The suspect attempts to leave when he’s stopped by two employees, according to police.
The suspect then assaulted the two employees and left the location on foot.
Police say there were no injuries were reported.
The suspect is described a black male, medium build, wearing a gray hat, black vest with gray sleeves and black pants.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Fifth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5540 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.