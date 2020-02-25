BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – It may not be fall time, but that’s not stopping this local renovated bakery from serving up a little apple cider, along with some goodies.
Donuts and cider, a Michigan tradition that’s not very popular in the winter, but now with a new collaboration, this autumn tradition can be enjoyed all year round.
“We basically did the best of both worlds so we joined with Cupcake Station and Blake’s Farms and we kept the cupcakes that have always been here then we added the additional donuts,” said Chelsea Smith of BlakeHouse 46.
Formally The Bakestation, the new BakeHouse 46 decided to merge the traditional bakery with Blake’s farm to offer something a little different in Birmingham.
Smith says, it also saves their customers a trip to Armada. She says the collaboration idea was thought of literally with love.
“The collaboration actually came after Andrew Blake and Sara had some cupcakes at their wedding and thought it was a really great product. So, they wanted to combine forces and thought what’s better than cupcakes, obviously cupcakes and donuts,” she said.
All five cupcake station locations will transform to Bake House 46 by 2021, with the first location opening in downtown Birmingham.
The bakery opens at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.
