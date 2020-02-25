Filed Under:detroit, detroit mayor, mike duggan, State Of The City Address


DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan will address Detroiters during his State of the City Address Tuesday night.

It’s set to take place at 7 p.m. (check local listings) and livestream will also be available on his Facebook page  and at DetroitMI.gov.

During his speech Duggan plans to address public safety, outline new plans making sure Detroiters benefit from the city’s redevelopment and saving Detroiters’ money on car insurance rates, since residents currently pay one of the highest rates in the nation.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply