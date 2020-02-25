DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan will address Detroiters during his State of the City Address Tuesday night.
It’s set to take place at 7 p.m. (check local listings) and livestream will also be available on his Facebook page and at DetroitMI.gov.
During his speech Duggan plans to address public safety, outline new plans making sure Detroiters benefit from the city’s redevelopment and saving Detroiters’ money on car insurance rates, since residents currently pay one of the highest rates in the nation.
As we attract opportunities at a rate not seen in decades, my top priority is to make sure Detroit's comeback is equitable. My state of the city address tomorrow at 7 PM will lay out our plans to make sure Detroiters are benefiting from the city’s redevelopment. #SOTC313 pic.twitter.com/CHUaCNtQ0C
— Mayor Mike Duggan (@MayorMikeDuggan) February 24, 2020
