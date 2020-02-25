DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The family of a missing 16-year-old boy is asking for the public’s help to locate him.
Jaden Davis was last seen Saturday morning on Picadilly and Canterbury Road near 8 Mile Road in Detroit.
Angela Davis says her son is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds with dark brown eyes and hair.
He also has a dragonfly tattoo on his forearm and a clock/rose tattoo on his upper arm.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 313-596-1240.
I’m saddened to share that my 16 y/o son Jaden is missing in Detroit. He was last seen on Saturday morning in the Greenacres neighborhood. He attends Jalen Rose Leadership Academy. If you have friends and family in Detroit that can reach out to people hi… https://t.co/sfW48UxlEA pic.twitter.com/BSnM3Qkw0G
— Angela (@TheKitchenista) February 25, 2020
