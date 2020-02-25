Filed Under:8 Mile Road, angela davis, Detroit's West Side, jaden davis, missing, picadilly and canterbury road

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The family of a missing 16-year-old boy is asking for the public’s help to locate him.

Jaden Davis was last seen Saturday morning on Picadilly and Canterbury Road near 8 Mile Road in Detroit.

Angela Davis says her son is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds with dark brown eyes and hair.

He also has a dragonfly tattoo on his forearm and a clock/rose tattoo on his upper arm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 313-596-1240.

