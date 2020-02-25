MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Drivers should beware of the Wednesday morning commute since heavy snow is expected to roll into the metro Detroit area staring late Tuesday night.

Michigan State Police Lt. Michael Shaw says the department is always reminding drivers to slow down.

“We’ve been pretty fortunate this winter we haven’t had a whole lot, usually we find here in Michigan, the large amount of snow don’t cause drivers problems, it’s that little bit where they get a little confident in their driving ability,” said Shaw.

Shaw says with inclement weather car accidents are inevitable, but if you find yourself in a wreck. There are safety measures to follow.

“Usually most people get injured in traffic crashes after their initial crash and they get outside the car and we usually see a lot a pedestrians end up getting hit by other cars, and get killed out there,” he said.

Shaw also says to remain in your car and pull off the road if possible until police arrives. He says many accidents can be avoided if drivers stay focused.

“Set that radio beforehand, use a handsfree device for your phone if you can,” said Shaw.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says they have plenty of drivers on stand by and ready to go as soon as the first snow falls, but a reminder to give them a little distance on the road.

“Those snow plows when they get out there and those drivers are going a lot of times with the snow flying and everything they can’t see you,” he said.

