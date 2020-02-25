DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A local non-profit organization was vandalized and now the Detroit Police is looking for suspects.

A busted window smeared paint and a disheveled kitchen.

These are some of the damages bruising the home of the Pure Heart Foundation.

Sherelle Hogan, Pure Heart Foundation executive director says the home had been broken into and “was completely destroyed.”

The organization moved its mission to the 48205 zip code – known as Detroit’s toughest neighborhood – to assist a group of at-risk kids, never imagining that they would be the target for crime.

“I think the most devastating is that they actually stole 100 bags of school supplies and hygiene kits for our scholars,” she said.

The suspects stripped the home of appliances and supplies and leaving the foundation $10,000 in the hole.

“They stole basically everything, that what we need right to function in the house: AC unit, furnace, hot water tank, refrigerator, stove, all types of things. They vandalized the place,” said Hogan.

The resource center was under construction to provide counseling and services to children with incarcerated parents.

But a day before the open house, the place was in ruins.

Hogan said she forgives whoever is behind this.

“It’s unfortunate that you did this to us, but whatever attempt that you had to break us or deter us from our mission or to stop or delay, that didn’t work,” she said.

The organization is moving forward with plans to open its doors in April.

