The annual Hamtramck Paczki Run commenced this past weekend, rewarding 5k runners with a fresh paczki in celebration of the upcoming Fat Tuesday. Taking over downtown Hamtramck, the 5k winds through residential streets and routed right down Joseph Campau Ave. Once runners crossed the finish line, they found tables of paczki and beer to enjoy while listening to live music.
Re-live the excitement from the Hamtramck Paczki Run in these snaps from local attendees!
