Celebration Of Life:LA Memorial For Kobe, Gianna Bryant, 7 Others Killed In Crash
Filed Under:Detroit Proud, Hamtramck, Hamtramck Paczki Run, Seen in Detroit


The annual Hamtramck Paczki Run commenced this past weekend, rewarding 5k runners with a fresh paczki in celebration of the upcoming Fat Tuesday. Taking over downtown Hamtramck, the 5k winds through residential streets and routed right down Joseph Campau Ave. Once runners crossed the finish line, they found tables of paczki and beer to enjoy while listening to live music. 

Re-live the excitement from the Hamtramck Paczki Run in these snaps from local attendees!

New to “Seen in Detroit“? We scour Instagram for the latest and greatest photos by local photogs like you!

Want to be featured in an upcoming post? Tag your photos each week with #SeenInDetroit or #DetroitProud for consideration!

View this post on Instagram

I'm not Polish but I doughnut care!🍩🍻

A post shared by Maggie Logan (@magpom) on

View this post on Instagram

#paczkirun2020 #1strunthisyear

A post shared by Amy ✌👣🦄🐈 (@gruvygurl) on

View this post on Instagram

When she never stops

A post shared by Bury Me With Bourbon (@oldfashioneddanny) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/B84QCsDlJ35/

Comments

Leave a Reply