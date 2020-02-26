



– A man who allegedly killed six people and after a pursuit with police shot himself in the head was a federal informant according to Detroit Police Chief James Craig.

Forty-year-old Kenyel Brown – who is currently in critical condition – was released from a federal law enforcement agency before the alleged murders. Brown failed drug tests, was arrested for drunken driving, didn’t appear for mandated meeting with drug counselors and remained free.

Craig said in a press conference Wednesday, he had no idea Brown was a federal informant.

In the department’s preliminary investigation, Craig said it appears when Brown was handed off to the Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force there was no discussion about his history.

According to the police chief, Brown was signed up on Oct. 29, 2019 for information relative to gang activity in southwest Detroit.

From the end of October until Feb. 3, 2020, Brown gave information on a local street gang involving narcotics but according to Craig, the “information did not pan out.” This was the only occasion Brown provided information and he was given $150.

“Once his name came up as a suspect in the triple River Rouge shooting, he was deactivated,” said Craig.

In the past month he committed six homicides in three cities, two carjacking and a nonfatal shooting.

Brown is charged with one count of assault with intent to murder, two counts of first degree premeditated murder, one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and five counts of felony firearm.

