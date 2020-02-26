Comments
MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) — Michigan dress shop owners say the coronavirus outbreak might be affecting the wedding industry and it’s definitely hurting customers.
Michiganders report ordering wedding dresses on Amazon, but receiving a message their delivery couldn’t be made due to the coronavirus.
Local professors say it’s all stalled due to a production freeze in China.
Metro-area dress shops say they aren’t having any shortages in stores just yet.
Experts recommend looking at products made outside of China if you have concerns.
