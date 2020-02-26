Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – There are more problems at Ford Motor Company.
The auto maker is hoping to calm concerns over its sinking stock price.
The incoming Chief Operating Officer – Jim Farley – spoke Wednesday about Ford’s issues saying the company knows what needs to be done.
Farley also says Ford performs the best in crisis situations but he also compared the feeling at headquarters to the great recession.
