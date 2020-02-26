Comments
LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Hundreds of Michigan moms took to Lansing Tuesday, calling for discussion and change with gun laws.
They rallied outside of the state capitol, pushing for new legislation supporting stricter gun laws.
This is all organized by the Moms Against Guns and Moms Demand Action campaigns.
Organizers say, this isn’t their first battle for reform.
This was one of the largest rallies by the group in Lansing.
