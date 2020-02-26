The Shelby Township Police Department is seeking assistance from the public to help find a 55-year-old missing woman.
Donna Berels left her home in the area of 21 and Schoenherr on February 25, at 7:30 p.m.
She left in her Grey Buick Lacrosse. The license plate on the vehicle is CMH6471.
Family members have not been able to reach her and they are very concerned.
The phone number for the Shelby Township Police Department is 586-731-2121 ext. 3. Please call them if you have any information.
